HCSO: Grandma fatally shoots armed intruder near Katy

A woman shot and killed an armed intruder near Katy Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a woman near Katy turned the tables on a pair of intruders. She shot and killed one of them before a second man got away.

It happened around 11:30 Monday morning along Fort Bowie Court in the Sundown subdivision.

“This is really a very safe neighborhood,” said neighbor Teresa Roberts.

She and others watched investigators work a scene they never expected in the middle of the day.

A 60-year-old woman shot and killed an armed intruder, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. (Jason Miles)

“A neighbor had a burglar in the home and apparently shot him,” said Roberts.

Detectives say two men actually entered the home uninvited through an open garage door.

They surprised a 60 year-old woman inside.

“Both were armed with pistols,” said HCSO spokesman Thomas Gilliland. “She confronted both suspects and then retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both suspects.”

One man collapsed and died in her front yard in the 20000 block of Fort Bowie Ct in the Sundown subdivision. Deputies found a gun near his body.

"It's the state of Texas, if you're going to go into someone's home, you're going to get shot," said Cathy Hanks, a neighbor. "That's really how we are. That's just Texas."

The other suspect got away by jumping a fence. It's not clear if he was wounded. Deputies are searching the neighborhood for him. The victim said he appeared to be around 20 years old, was wearing dark clothing and his red underwear was showing.

The woman who fired the shots wasn't hurt.

She told investigators she didn't know the men.

