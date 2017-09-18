53-year-old man killed in hit-and-run near Bluntzer

BLUNTZER (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety troopers said a 53-year-old male walking eastbound on FM 624 toward Bluntzer Monday morning was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Authorities are still looking for the driver.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Monday about 10 miles west of Corpus Christi. A motorist had stopped to call authorities and report the accident. The pedestrian, 53-year-old Marcos Garza of Robstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

3News spoke with relatives of Garza who said they hope the driver responsible for the crash turns themself in.

DPS troopers ask that anybody with information regarding the crash contact authorities.

