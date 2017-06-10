Violent night ends in 7 shot, 2 dead in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are still on scene almost 8 hours after multiple people were gunned down in a south-east Fort Worth neighborhood. Photo: Mike Forbes / WFAA

FORT WORTH — A violent night in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood ended with 7 people shot. Two of the gunshot victims died.



According to Fort Worth Police spokesperson Brad Perez, the first responders found the victims in a neighborhood in the 1000 block of Davis Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday.

WFAA reporter Tanya Eiserer reported it's believed an occupant or occupants of a small black car opened fire as the vehicle traveled down Davis street. At some point, one or more people got out of the car and continued firing on at least one home, Eiserer reported.



There was limited information available about a description of a possible suspect or suspects, but Perez said a gang unit was on scene.

It was also immediately unclear how many shooters were involved.

Victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.



Ethel Love, who has lived on Davis street for years, told WFAA shootings have been a problem in the neighborhood for some time. She believed her 20-something-year-old cousin was killed in the shooting.



"I think I heard over 80 shots." said Davis. "Several times I've been afraid of my own life. Matter of fact, my mother's house got shot up one time."



8 hours after the shooting, investigators remained on the scene working to gather evidence and to determine how this violent night unfolded.



"This is all some sort of drug deal they'll say something like that." Davis believes. "In the end, it's families being hurt. People dying and it just doesn't make any sense at all."

This is a developing story — refresh this page for further updates.



