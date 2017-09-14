73-year-old woman arrested on drug charges

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Authorities in Jim Wells County arrested a 73-year-old woman on drug charges Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Carmen Street.

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, investigators with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office found 73-year-old Andrea Flores in the back bedroom of the residence packaging drugs and watching television when they raided her home Wednesday.

After a search of the home, investigators found 40 grams of synthetic marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine and about 100 prescription pills. Flores was taken to jail and charged with, among other things, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Photos courtesy Alice Echo-News Journal

© 2017 KIII-TV