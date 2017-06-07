76-year-old man arrested for attacking man with knife

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the 400 block of Mesquite Street in reference to a fight in progress with a weapon Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived to the area they spotted a fight going on in a park in the 400 block of Schatzel. Officers observed a subject recording an argument between two men. The witness said the suspect in a white button-down shirt was waving a knife at another subject.

Offices reviewed the footage and it showed the suspect trying to cut the victim with the knife. The witness also said that when the officers arrived he put the knife in his pocket.

Officers contacted the suspect and detained him. They located a knife in his right front pocket of his pants. The 75-year-old male victim had a small cut to his right hand which was treat at the scene by medics.

Officers arrested 76-year-old Alfred Muniz and transported him to the City Detention Center.

© 2017 KIII-TV