8-liner gameroom raided in San Patricio County, operator arrested

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A San Antonio man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly running an 8-liner operation in San Patricio County.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Deputies said the alleged gameroom operator, Tarun Kumar Somavarapu of San Antonio, was taken into custody and booked into the San Patricio County Jail on bonds totaling $90,000.

Deputies raided the gameroom, located in the 6200 block of Highway 77 between Sinton and Odem, around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The seized several machines and handed out tickets to those playing them.

Somavarapu faces a host of charges including taking part in organized criminal activity.

