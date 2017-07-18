A look at Andre Jackson, suspect in murder of Josue Flores

Andre Jackson.

HOUSTON - The suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores will be released from jail after his charges were dropped Tuesday, but he’s not off the hook just yet.

The district attorney and Houston's police chief both said they still believe Andre Jackson is the right suspect in the case. They also both believe in the investigators who put Jackson in jail.

But prosecutors don't want to risk taking a case with evidence that has now been found inclusive, and risk losing a murder case. In that case, double jeopardy would prevent Jackson from ever being tried for the murder of Josue Flores again.

Jackson has a history of run-ins with the law.

He was arrested twice 2015. One of those was for allegedly leaving a restaurant in Bellaire without paying for his meal, and another for allegedly illegally carrying a gun.

He was arrested again in 2016 for trespassing before being charged with Josue Flores' murder in the summer of that year.

Investigators linked Jackson to the 11-year-old's death using surveillance video from five different locations. Jackson has spent more than a year locked up, unable to pay his $100,000 bond.

