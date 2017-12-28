AFFIDAVIT: Man arrested for child pornography, soliciting 12-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested 30-year-old Mathew Joseph Lucio Wednesday for possession and distribution of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor and aggravated assault.

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit worked with their Family Violence Unit to execute an arrest warrant.

Lucio was given a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning the case is encouraged to call Sr. Officer Alicia Escobar at 361-826-2996.

3News acquired an affidavit detailing the investigation leading up to Lucio's arrest. You can view that below:

