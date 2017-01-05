CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the intersection of Santa Fe and Rosebud for a major accident early Thursday morning. When officers arrived they found an empty 2014 Volkswagon Jetta on its roof.

Officers made contact with 26 year-old Sierra Blackstone who said she was in the vehicle and got out before police arrived. Blackstone denied driving the vehicle and said that another man was driving. Police say she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and was unsteady on her feet. Blackstone also had injuries consistent with seatbelt abrasions from sitting in the drivers seat. When police asked how she got out of the vehicle, Blackstone motioned to her right hip how she unbuckled her seat belt which was consistent with sitting in the drivers seat.

Officers checked with the man that Blackstone said was with her, he was a long way from the accident, had no injuries and told officers that he was not involved with the accident. Officers investigated and discovered enough probable cause and arrested Blackstone for D.W.I. She was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline to be medically cleared and the transported to the City Detention Center.

