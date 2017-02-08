Alleged Shooters Depot murder suspect pleads not guilty

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Filimar Gomez, one of the men allegedly involved in the Sept. 1 robbery and deadly shooting at the Shooters Depot gun store, was in court Wednesday and plead not guilty to capital murder.

Gomez is one of four men police believe were involved in the robbery and shooting that killed Shooters Depot owner George Koumbis. Gomez was arrested in San Diego a week after the shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the men are accused of meeting up to plan the robbery on the morning of Sept. 1. It states that 22-year-old Darien Marshall is the alleged shooter who killed Koumbis and injured another employee before calling Jeremiah Jenkins.

Jenkins and the two other suspects arrived at the store and allegedly stole a number of guns. Some of those weapons were placed in Koumbis' black Mercedes, which was taken and later found abandoned with the weapons still inside.

Jenkins, who turned himself in to police, plead not guilty in court last week and had his bond reduced.

