Ambulance stolen while EMS crews treat patient, suspect arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called out to the 2600 block of Mary, near Morris Street, when an ambulance was stolen from outside of a home while EMS crews were tending to a patient.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the ambulance was taken from outside of the home and received some damage during the theft. The suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested.

