Aransas Pass woman jailed on animal cruelty charges

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - An Aransas Pass woman is in jail and charged with three counts of animal cruelty after reports that she was allegedly abusing three dogs.

Angelica Rodriguez, 21, was arrested at a home along the 500 block of South Arch Street. A tip to the Aransas Pass Police Department led them to the home where a joint investigation with Animal Control was conducted. At the location, authorities found three dogs that appeared to be malnourished.

Aransas Pass Animal Control took control and seized the three dogs. A local organization called the Animal Friends of Port Aransas, Inc. has stepped in to provide funding for veterinarian services.

As for Rodriguez, she was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a a class A misdemeanor. If she is found guilty, Rodriguez faces up to a year in county jail and a possible fine of up to $4,000.

(© 2017 KIII)