Arrest affidavit: Shocking details in Breanna Wood case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - DISCLAIMER: Some of the contents of the arrest affidavit are graphic and may be disturbing to some. Read at your own discretion.

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Monday that 26-year-old Joseph Matthew Tejeda has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Breanna Wood. An arrest affidavit was released to 3News Monday afternoon.

Tejeda, who is currently in the Nueces County Jail on an unrelated charge, has had his bond set at $1 million for the murder charge.

The arrest affidavit states that some time between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15, 2016, Tejeda shot Wood in the back of the head, killing her at his apartment in the 800 block of Hancock Avenue. The affidavit says he then took the body to the 5700 block of Highway 1866 and left the body behind an oil field trailer about 200 yards in the brush.

Wood was reported missing by her mother Oct. 18, 2016. Her mother told police the last time she had heard from her daughter was Oct. 11.

The arrest affidavit continues, saying a CCPD sergeant was contacted Jan. 2, 2017 by a jail supervisor who said an inmate told her he could lead police to Wood's body. The sergeant went to the jail and made contact with the inmate, who then told him that "he was the person that dumped the body of Breanna Wood." He agreed to take police to the location of the body on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

That Tuesday, police paid the inmate another visit. The affidavit states that the inmate said he was paid $500 to dump Wood's body. The inmate then took the officers to the location in the 5700 block of Highway 1866 where they found an abandoned farm house. After walking about 200 yards into the brush, they came upon a deserted oil field trailer. There they found a large box -- about 18 inches x 18 inches x 24 inches -- covered in a white sheet.

With the help of the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, they opened the box and found the body of a female matching Wood's description. The body had been wrapped in heavy plastic.

According to the affidavit, the next day officers were contacted by another inmate with information on the case. The inmate said he was in the same cell with Tejeda, and that Tejada had confided in him and told him that he had shot Wood in the back of the head, broke both of her arms. The inmate said Tejeda told him that he had sex with Wood after her death, and that her body would never be found. The inmate told officers that when he heard Wood's body had been found, he wanted to tell them about Tejeda.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the body belonged to Wood, and that she was shot in the back of the head and both arms had been broken. After examination, they said her time of death was consistent with that of the investigation, which was between Oct. 11-18.

