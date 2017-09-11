Arrest made in alleged gunpoint robbery near Miller High School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A student was robbed Monday near Miller High School by a group of teens who police said at some point pulled out a gun.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday near the cemetery by the school.

Police said the student was selling a cell phone to the group and when the suspects paid, the victim noticed the cash he received was counterfeit. When he confronted the group, a gun was pulled out.

The suspects fled in a vehicle. The victim was able to get the license plate number of that getaway car and the main suspect in the case was located at a house on Holly and McBride. That 19-year-old was taken into custody.

