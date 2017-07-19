Attempted robbery suspect on the loose in Sinton

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - Sinton police are looking to the public for help finding an attempted robbery suspect.

It was around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Loves truck stop on County Road 1945 when an African American man with tattoos on his arms entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk put up a fight, leading to a struggle as the suspect tried to take money from the register.

In the end, the suspect escaped without any money.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Sinton Police Department at 361-364-4400 or call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-245-8477.

