Authorities Continue to Search for Escaped Live Oak County Inmate

An inmate from the Live Oak County Jail is on the run this weekend after escaping custody.

KIII 7:34 AM. CST December 25, 2016

GEORGE WEST (KIII NEWS) - Residents of George West are being urged to remain vigilant and keep their doors locked this Christmas morning after an inmate reportedly escaped from the Live Oak County Jail.
The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office confirms that the inmate identified as Jake Childers escaped from the Live Oak County Jail.
Authorities say residents of George West should not try make direct contact with the escaped inmate or try to apprehend him.
They say you should call 911 if you see this man.
The inmate was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with chains around his waist and shackles on his ankles.
We'll keep you updated on this developing story.
 


