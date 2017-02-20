Authorities looking for fugitive with multiple warrants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 19-year-old Justin Garza, who has multiple warrants related to narcotics and a warrant for assault on a public servant.

Garza is described as standing five-foot four and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the word "Maria" on his neck. He also has the number 4 on his left wrist and the number 40 by his left thumb.

If you have any information that can lead police to this fugitive, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

