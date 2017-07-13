Beeville man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, one in custody

System.Object

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A Beeville man was sent to the hospital Wednesday night with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in the 400 block of Tripoli.

Police said it was around 10 a.m. when they were called to the residence. There they found 34-year-old John Wesley Kuykendall with multiple small-caliber gunshot wounds to his extremeties. Police quickly removed him from the residence because they were unsure if the shooter was still there.

Kuykendall was flown to a trauma center via helicopter and is expected to recover.

A couple hours after the shooting, police tracked down 33-year-old Otila Flores at an address in Wilson County and detained her on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. As for the motive for the shooting, police are still investigating.

Police said additional charges against Flores are expected to be filed as their investigation continues.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.

