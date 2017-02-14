Bishop police looking for suspect in weekend stabbing

The Bishop Police Department is looking for a man who they believe stabbed a man around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Bishop, Texas.

Police said the victim, a 58-year-old male, suffered a laceration to the face, a puncture wound to the abdomen and other defensive wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who police described as a medium-built Hispanic male in his 20s with black hair, fled the scene before police arrived. If you have any information that can help police locate the suspect, call them at 361-584-2443.

(© 2017 KIII)