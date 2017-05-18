Boys and Girls Club mentor arrested on child porn charges

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 37-year-old teen mentor in the Boys and Girls Club of Corpus Christi has been charged for production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Kevin Ray McMillan mentors teens in the Boys and Girls Club and is also the founder of Texas Young Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit youth organization that mentors young future business owners.

Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez announced Thursday that McMillan has been charged in a federal criminal complaint for sexual exploitation of a child.

McMillan was taken into custody Wednesday night while traveling to allegedly engage in sexual activity with a minor. A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday afternoon and McMillan is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate B. Janice Ellington at 2 p.m. Friday.

According to the charges, McMillan had allegedly been sending sexually explicit text messages to a juvenile female. The complaint states that McMillan also engaged in sexual activity with the young girl, which was photographed on a cell phone.

If convicted, McMillan faces a minimum of 15-30 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

© 2017 KIII-TV