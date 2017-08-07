KIII
Close

Bullet hole found in City-County Health District building

Taylor Alanis, KIII 11:34 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Employees with the City-County Public Health District found a bullet hole in a window on the second story of their Horne Road building Monday morning.

Police were called to investigate and determined that the bullet went through the window and a wall, and was stuck in the drywall of a waiting room. Employees believe it happened over the weekend when they were closed. It may have come from a field behind the building.

The incident is still under investigation.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories