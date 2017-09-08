Calallen High School cancels pep rally due to threat

CALALLEN (KIII NEWS) - A 15-year-old boy was detained a taken to the Juvenile Justice Center following a threat he allegedly made against Calallen High School Friday.

School administrators sent out a message Friday morning to notify parents of the threat. They were also forced to cancel their morning pep rally.

Authorities said the boy is now facing charges of making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.

