CCPD investigate possible 'jugging' case at Calallen Wal-Mart

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are warning the public about a potential "jugging" case, where a thief follows a victim from the bank with the aim of stealing their money.

Police said it was Saturday when they were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot in Calallen after a victim told them that his truck was broken into. He said he set his truck's alarm when he went into the store, and 10 minutes later he came out and noticed the lights were flashing.

The victim's driver's-side window had been broken, but it appeared nothing was missing.

Police said a witness told the victim that two dark complected males had parked next to the truck in a Jeep with paper tags and one of them had broke the window trying to get into the truck. They were startled, however, and took off empty handed.

The victim told police that he had just been at a bank drive-thru before going to Wal-Mart, and had noticed a Jeep in the parking lot. He believed he may have been followed from the bank.

The Corpus Christi Police Department reminds everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave valuables in the car. If you think you are being followed to or from a bank, call 911.

