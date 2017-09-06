CCPD looking for persons of interest in homicide case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are asking the public for help finding any new information that can help them solve a homicide case.

It was around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, when officers responded to the 3300 block of Baldwin where they located a 28-year-old male in a vehicle who had been shot. The male was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives have identified two persons of interest to the case and need help locating them.

The first is a woman named Crystal Juarez. Investigators need help locating her.

Detectives are also trying to identify the man pictured below. He was observed driving a light-colored sedan.

If you have any information that can help police, call 361-886-2600.

