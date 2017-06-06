CCPD releases numbers regarding the 2017 Click-It or Ticket campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department released Tuesday the number of citations they gave out during this year’s Click-It or Ticket campaign.

CCPD Tweeted Tuesday that they wrote 377 citations for a person not wearing their seatbelt during their campaign.

