CCPD releases numbers regarding the 2017 Click-It or Ticket campaign

KIII Staff , KIII 2:42 PM. CDT June 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department released Tuesday the number of citations they gave out during this year’s Click-It or Ticket campaign.

CCPD Tweeted Tuesday that they wrote 377 citations for a person not wearing their seatbelt during their campaign.

 

