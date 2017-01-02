CCPD searching for morning robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store early Monday morning.

The robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Monday at the Stripes convenience store on Airline and Holly. Detectives said a man armed with a gun demanded cash from the store clerk. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives said he did drop some of the money on his way out.

If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

