Concerns of pellet gun on H.M. King High School campus

It was quite a scare Friday at H.M. King High School in Kingsville after a student fired a pellet gun on campus.

According to Kingsville police, a student fired a pellet gun outside the school but nobody was injured or hit. That student is now facing disciplinary action.

3News reached out to school administration to get details of what happened and find out if the pellet gun was pointed at any students or faculty. All they were willing to say regarding the case is, "No firearm at school. A pellet gun (which is not considered a firearm) was confiscated, and bringing such an item to school will not be tolerated. The incident is under investigation."

Students said the incident happened just outside the ag building on campus, and they said it appeared the student was firing at students, even though nobody ended up being injured.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney went Live from H.M. King High School with the details.

(© 2017 KIII)