Corpus Christi man charged with attempted sex trafficking of a 14-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 24-year-old Corpus Christi man already in jail on a firearms charge is expected to be back in court Tuesday on new charges of attempted sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez, a federal criminal complaint was filed Monday against 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Tunchez. He was allegedly in communication with a sex trafficker regarding a child that he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

According to the charges, Tunchez was planning to meet the child and take her to a hotel to engage in a commercial sex act. When he arrived at the designated meeting place, he was arrested.

Tunchez faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, along with a $250,000 fine.

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration with the investigation. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to catch those who sexually exploit and abuse children, and rescue their victims.

