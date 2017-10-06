Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to online solicitation of a minor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 52-year-old Corpus Christi resident has admitted to attempting to meet two underage girls for the purpose of sexual relations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

52-year old Jesse Hernandez said he went through an online site to attempt to meet two underage girls, ages 14 and 11. He thought he was communicating with the mother of the young girls, but it was really police.

Hernandez was arrested and a forensic examination found 26 images of child pornography on his cell phone. He admitted to the acts and entered a guilty plea to one count of online solicitation.

Sentencing will happen Jan. 31, 2018. Hernandez will face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. He will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing.

