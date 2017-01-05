Corpus Christi police arrest man for family violence

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Christie for a disturbance with a weapon early Thursday.

Officers arrived and talked with a female victim. She said that the male suspect, 25-year-old James Womack Heslip, was inside the house with their five-year-old son. She said Heslip became angry after going through her cell phone, grabbed her and threw her out of the house.

Police also learned that as she was trying to find a way into the house through the bedroom window's air conditioning unit, Heslip grabbed a gun and was pulling on the air conditioning unit to keep it from being removed. At some point the gun went off but did not strike anyone.

Due to the fact that a gun was involved, police surrounded the house and called Heslip out numerous times. He finally came out holding the child and was taken into custody without incident. Officers found the gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Heslip for assault family violence, discharging a firearm, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the City Detention Center.

