Corpus Christi police look to identify credit card abuse suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying a man suspected of making numerous ATM withdrawals from a person's account without permission or possession of their debit cards.

The victim told police they had not authorized any of the withdrawals but also had not lost possession of their debit cards. Detectives worked with the bank and obtained images of a possible suspect.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

