Corpus Christi police say 2016 a record year for DWI arrests

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested more people for intoxicated driving in 2016 than in any other year of the Department’s history, they reported Tuesday.

Police arrested 1,428 people for intoxicated driving in 2016. The previous record was in 2014 with 1,407 arrests for intoxicated driving. Police have already recorded 15 arrests for intoxicated driving so far in 2017.

CCPD officials broke down the 2016 arrests -- 14 were for driving under the influence, which means the person was less than 21 years of age when they were arrested for intoxicated driving; there were 132 felony accusations including 86 arrests were for DWI with three or more prior convictions, 11 arrests for intoxicated assault (in which someone was injured in a crash caused by an intoxicated person), 32 arrests for DWI with a child passenger and three arrests for intoxicated manslaughter (in which a person died in a crash caused by an intoxicated driver).

Police collected blood or breath specimens to be analyzed for the blood alcohol concentration from all 1,428 arrested people except for five cases in which that evidence was not obtained. The average results from the analysis for blood alcohol concentration was .15, which is almost twice the legal limit of .08, the state standard to determine someone is prima facia intoxicated. There were 415 arrests for intoxicated driving that involved a vehicle crash, which means 1,013 of the arrests for intoxicated driving were discovered on officer initiated traffic stops.

Yearly totals of arrests for intoxicated driving are as follows:

2016 - 1,428

2015 - 1,331

2014 - 1,407

2013 - 1,203

2012 - 1,036

2011 - 900

2010 - 979

2009 - 784

2008 - 847

2007 - 768

2006 - 896

2005 - 859

(© 2017 KIII)