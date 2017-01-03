Corpus Christi police say 2016 a record year for DWI arrests

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested more people for intoxicated driving in 2016 than in any other year of the Department’s history, they reported Tuesday.
Police arrested 1,428 people for intoxicated driving in 2016. The previous record was in 2014 with 1,407 arrests for intoxicated driving. Police have already recorded 15 arrests for intoxicated driving so far in 2017.
CCPD officials broke down the 2016 arrests -- 14 were for driving under the influence, which means the person was less than 21 years of age when they were arrested for intoxicated driving; there were 132 felony accusations including 86 arrests were for DWI with three or more prior convictions, 11 arrests for intoxicated assault (in which someone was injured in a crash caused by an intoxicated person), 32 arrests for DWI with a child passenger and three arrests for intoxicated manslaughter (in which a person died in a crash caused by an intoxicated driver).
Police collected blood or breath specimens to be analyzed for the blood alcohol concentration from all 1,428 arrested people except for five cases in which that evidence was not obtained. The average results from the analysis for blood alcohol concentration was .15, which is almost twice the legal limit of .08, the state standard to determine someone is prima facia intoxicated. There were 415 arrests for intoxicated driving that involved a vehicle crash, which means 1,013 of the arrests for intoxicated driving were discovered on officer initiated traffic stops.
Yearly totals of arrests for intoxicated driving are as follows:
2016 - 1,428
2015 - 1,331
2014 - 1,407
2013 - 1,203
2012 - 1,036
2011 - 900
2010 - 979
2009 - 784
2008 - 847
2007 - 768
2006 - 896
2005 - 859
