CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are investigating a break-in that happened Monday at a home in the 500 block of Catalina Place, near South Alameda and Doddridge.

No one was living at the home because it was being remodeled, but thieves still managed to get away with furniture and tools valued at about $4,000.

(© 2017 KIII)