Driver arrested after fleeing large brawl, striking woman with vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police said it was a chaotic scene just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Tabu Lounge in the 5800 block of South Staples Street when a large fight broke out in the parking lot.

Police said a black truck was seen speeding out of the parking lot. Assuming the driver was part of the brawl, police went and found the truck to bring the driver back to the scene.

While investigating, officers discovered several victims and learned that a fight broke out inside the bar and moved to the parking lot, where the suspect jumped into to a truck and allegedly hit a woman while fleeing the scene.

39-year-old Jorge Solis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and fleeing from an officer.

