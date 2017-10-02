Driver arrested for DWI after hit-and-run crash on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called to a hit-and-run crash Friday night in the 4600 block of SPID after witnesses said a driver sped out of the parking lot of Gator's and struck an SUV.

Police said the collision caused the SUV to lose control and hit three parked vehicles in a dealership parking lot.

Witnesses were able to give officers a license plate number leading them to an address in the 4900 block of Dubose. When they arrived at the location they spotted the grey car with front-end damage in the driveway, and saw a man try to go inside the residence when he saw police.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Trevino. They said he had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and his speech was slurred. He was arrested for DWI and transported to the City Detention Center.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV