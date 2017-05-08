Driver arrested on drug warrants after running stop sign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police made a significant drug bust during a routine traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Tiger Lane and Weber Road.

Police said they observed a driver run a stop sign near Weber and Panama. Officers stopped the 23-year-old male driver, identified as Jordan Anthony Hernandez, and discovered he had two warrants for his arrest for possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs.

The suspect was arrested and upon searching his vehicle, officers found marijuana, cocaine, digital scales, a small container marked THC and a 9mm handgun. Officers continued their investigation and were able to obtain a consent to search his apartment. There they found a large amount of marijuana, 13 bags of THC gummy candies, 38 Ecstacy pills, a scale and over $3,100 in cash.

Officers arrested Hernandez and transported him to the City Detention Center. All items were tagged at the main police station as evidence.

