Driver flees scene of accident, arrested a short time later

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was taken into custody Friday morning after crashing a vehicle into the railing at Kinney Avenue and South Upper Broadway and trying to leave the scene.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Witnesses told the Corpus Christi Police Department that the truck crashed into the railing and then the driver got out and took off on foot. Police gave chase and caught up with him not far from the scene of the accident.

"No officers were hurt. They did have to chase him but as soon as we got behind him he gave up and got down on the ground as per instruction," CCPD Lt. Edward Longoria said.

Police found what they believe to be synthetic drugs in the truck.

The 35-year-old man was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. He was taken to the City Detention Center where he was charged with some municipal court warrants.

