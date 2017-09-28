Drug raids at two Alice homes target street-level dealers

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - The Alice Police Department SWAT Team and Duval County Sheriff's Department initiated drug raids Thursday afternoon at two residences in Alice.

The first residence was in a housing complex on Seabreeze Street, near the intersection of Laurel Street. Inside they spoke with two individuals over suspicions of methamphetamine being dealt from that location.

Authorities said they found drug paraphernalia in the residence and that the individuals will face charges for that.

The second residence authorities raided was in the 1000 block of St. Mary's Street. Investigators found some cocaine inside the house but could not find the homeowner.

Police said the offenders they were going after in these raids are all street-level drug dealers, and that they promise to keep them and everyone else who sells drugs in Alice off the streets.

