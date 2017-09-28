Father arrested for pulling gun on son during puppy dispute

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said 59-year-old James Marek was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he got into an argument with his son over a puppy in the house.

According to police, Marek went into the bedroom and pulled a gun, pointing it at his son and threatening to shoot the dog.

Police found the gun and charged Marek with aggravated assault.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV