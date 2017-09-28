KIII
Father arrested for pulling gun on son during puppy dispute

Corpus Christi police said 59-year-old James Marek was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he got into an argument with his son over a puppy in the house.

According to police, Marek went into the bedroom and pulled a gun, pointing it at his son and threatening to shoot the dog.

Police found the gun and charged Marek with aggravated assault.

