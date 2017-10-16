Former teen mentor convicted of producing child pornography

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 37-year-old Kevin McMillan, a former teen mentor with the Boys & Girls Club of Corpus Christi, has been convicted of producing child pornography, according to acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez.

McMillan was arrested in May of 2017 after police found that he had been sending sexually explicit text messages to a juvenile female. That discovery led to police finding that McMillan had engaged in sexual activity with the young girl and photographed it on a cell phone.

Authorities said McMillan was taken into custody while traveling to have sex with a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McMillan entered a guilty plea for sexual exploitation of a child Monday and has had his sentencing date set for Jan. 22, 2018. He will face a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

After completing his prison term, McMillan will still face a maximum of life on supervised release, during which time the court can impose special conditions to protect children and prohibit McMillan's use of the internet.

