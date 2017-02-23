Four kilos of cocaine found in Jim Wells County bust

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A joint task force operation along Highways 77 and 281 landing one man in jail after agents said they found four kilos of cocaine hidden in his vehicle.

Members of the task force from Kleberg, Brooks and Jim Wells counties met along Highway 281 between Premont and Alice. Even Kentucky State police interdiction officers were in on the find as they were riding along to pick up tips from those who see this kind of drug activity on a daily basis.

The four kilos of cocaine were found hidden in the vehicle floorboard, tightly wrapped for delivery. Jesus Meza, a permanent resident from Mexico, was arrested and taken to the Kleberg County Jail. Agents said Meza was believed to have been smuggling the drugs from the Valley up to Houston.

