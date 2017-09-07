Four men arrested in Alice on sexual assault charges

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Authorities said four men have been arrested in the Alice area on charges of sexually assaulting a woman.

The suspects are identified as Jose Benito Flores, Sr., Benito Flores, Jr., Pedro Flores and Hector Garcia.

Police said the female victim reported that she was invited to a home on 5th Street in Alice to smoke marijuana. She said she was given a drink and then the next thing she remembers, she was naked and being assaulted by the men.

Authorities said the four suspects are now out on bond.

© 2017 KIII-TV