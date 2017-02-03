Grand Jury indicts three suspects in murder of Esteban Rivera

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The people allegedly responsible for a murder of 38-year-old Esteban Rivera outside his Robstown home in October have been indicted by a Nueces County Grand Jury.

37-year-old Jimmy Salinas, 27-year-old Julian Vela and 20-year-old Jasmine Hernandez are all accused in the murder.

Rivera was shot twice in the back. Investigators believe the incident happen over a matter of money being owed.

All three suspect were indicted on murder charges, and all are being held in the Nueces County Jail.

