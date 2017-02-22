Help identify woman who stole tablet from Snappy Foods

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a woman seen Wednesday, Feb. 8, stealing a computer tablet from the Snappy Foods in the 7100 block of Wooldridge Road.

Authorities said it was around 1 p.m. when an employee had left the tablet on a rack in the candy section of the store to help a customer. Surveillance video shows the suspect notice the tablet and pick it up. Police said the suspect took the tablet and exited the store.

If you have any information that can help police find the suspect, please call the CCPD at 361-886-2600.

