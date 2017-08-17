Help police identify man suspected of burglary to a building

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are trying to identify a man suspected of an Aug. 7 burglary in the 100 block of North Carrizo Street.

Police said officers were called to the scene after the reporting party found a broken window at the building. Officers entered the building and found a room with open drawers and items stacked on the floor.

Surveillance video shows a male entering the property and leaving through the rear door.

If you recognize the man from the video, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

© 2017 KIII-TV