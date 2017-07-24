Help police identify these suspected burglars

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Clothing, electronics and cash were all stolen from a home in the 4200 block of Green Grove Drive after a couple of burglars decided to kick in the door to the residence, and now police are looking to the public to help identify them.

Police said it was around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 15, when a neighbor saw two suspects carrying items from the home. The suspects were seen looking into the window and then kicking open the door to the residence. Once they got inside and grabbed what they wanted, they left the house and were picked up by a suspect driving a white Lincoln.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information regarding this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

