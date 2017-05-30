Help police identify woman suspected of robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are trying to identify a woman suspected of a robbery at a store in the 5400 block of SPID back on May 12. She allegedly had a minor child with her at the time of the robbery.

Police said it was around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect entered the store and took several items, hiding them in her purse. When an employee confronted her to retrieve the stolen items, the suspect punched the employee and ran out of the store. She was seen getting into a white Ford F-350 single cab dually.

The victim described the suspect to as an adult female about 25-30 years of age, standing 5'02-5'04, with brown hair and brown eyes. She wore a gray shirt at the time of the crime. Police released security images of the suspect and the vehicle she was seen in.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this crime, call 361-886-2840 and ask to speak to the detective assigned to case #1705120074.

© 2017 KIII-TV