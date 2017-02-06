Hostage negotiator called for man barricaded underneath house

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police brought out Tasers, mace and even a K-9 unit Monday morning in hopes of getting a man to come out from underneath a house in the 700 block of West Point Road.

It was sometime after 11 a.m. when police were called to the home. A man had barricaded himself underneath the home for reasons unknown at this time.

Officers said the Tasers could not reach the man at his position underneath the house, and the K-9 unit brought to the scene by the Nueces County Sheriff's Department turned out to be a bomb sniffing dog rather than a regular K-9 officer. Eventually a hostage negotiator was called in.

At last report, the CCPD SWAT team was being called in to try using gas. 3News is at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.





(© 2017 KIII)