Vehicles can be seen at the scene of the accident and homicide early Saturday morning on W. Fuqua at S. Sam Houston Parkway. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed after being involved in a car accident in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

The accident happened at the intersection of W. Fugua and S. Sam Houston Parkway around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said a white car was driving at a high speed, possibly being chased by a black car when the accident happened.

We're told the white car slammed into a third car and inside was the child and her mother.

Officials said the driver of the black car got out of the vehicle and began shooting.

The 8-year-old was hit in the gunfire. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she later died, officers said.

Her mother was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the white car and the driver of the black car both fled the scene.

(© 2017 KHOU)