Ingleside man shoots mother before turning gun on himself

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside Police are investigating a murder suicide that occurred Wednesday evening at a residence in the 2300 block of Kenny Lane.

Police said it was just after 8 p.m. when they went to the residence to do a welfare check of a man and his elderly mother. When officers arrived and reached the driveway, they heard a gunshot.

Officers entered the residence and found the elderly woman's in the front area of the residence. She had died from a gunshot wound. In the back bedroom of the residence officers located the her male son, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives determined that the son had shot his mother before turning the gun on himself.

The incident is still under investigation.

